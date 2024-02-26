103.3 The Eagle Elite Eight Sweepstakes Legal Rules

103.3 The Eagle EIGHT™ Elite Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 103.3 The Eagle EIGHT Elite Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the State of Oklahoma and who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Molson Coors Beverage Company USA, LLC, Eight Brewing Co., and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any sweepstakes or contest sponsored or administered by KJSR. If you or a member of your household has won a prize from KSJR within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Sweepstakes.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on February 26, 2024, and end at 11:59 p.m. CT on April 15, 2024 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

There is one (1) method of entry in one of several locations for this Sweepstakes:

· QR Code on Troy Aikman display at select locations

o Visit one of the locations below during the Sweepstakes Period, locate the QR code for the 103.3 The Eagle Elite Eight Sweepstakes on the Troy Aikman display, scan the QR code and enter your information online during the Sweepstakes Period for one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes.

Below are the locations where the QR code will be displayed:

Reasor’s – 11005 E. 41st St. Tulsa, OK 74146 Reasor’s – 1885 S. Yale Tulsa, OK 74112

Reasor’s – 4909 E. 41st St. Tulsa, OK 74125 Reasor’s – 2429 E. 15th St. Tulsa, OK 74104

Reasor’s – 7114 S. Sheridan Rd. Tulsa, OK 74133

Reasor’s – 3915 S. Peoria Ave. Tulsa, OK 74105

Reasor’s – 1100 E. Kenosha Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Reasor’s – 1116 S. Memorial Dr. Bixby, OK 74008

Reasor’s – 446 S. Elm St. Jenks, OK 74037

Reasor’s – 2500 N. Hwy 66 Catoosa, OK 74015

Reasor’s – 11815 E. 86th St. N. Owasso, OK 74055

Reasor’s – 3825 S. Hwy 97 Sand Springs, OK 74036

Reasor’s – 11550 N. 135th E. Ave. Owasso, OK 74055

Reasor’s – 132 W. Taft Sapulpa, OK 74066

Reasor’s – 1000 W. Will Rogers Blvd. Claremore, OK 74017

Reasor’s – 1624 N. 3rd St. Langley, OK 74350

Reasor’s – 2001 S. Muskogee Tahlequah, OK 74464

Limit: Maximum one (1) entry per person per day.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified.

Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to either Sponsor or any participant, or for a failure in receiving an Entry due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entries by persons who submit false or misleading Entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute, an Entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the account from which the text message was sent. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a telephone number or other identifier automatically associated with the text message by a wireless service provider that is responsible for assigning the same.

All entries become property of Sponsor, and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s station’s Privacy Policy (www.1033theeagle.com/privacy-policy) and Visitor Agreement (www.1033theeagle.com/visitor-agreement) which is hereby incorporated by reference.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . On or about April 16, 2024, Sponsor will conduct one (1) random drawing from among all eligible entries and select one (1) potential winner.

Odds of winning will depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the winner will receive the following prize package (“Prize”):

· An eight-pack of tickets (8 pairs of tickets to 8 shows) to local concerts, to be agreed upon by the winner and the station

o Approximate retail value (“ARV”): $1,200

· A signed Troy Aikman football

o ARV: $240

· EIGHT Elite Light Lager for a year (12 cases)

o ARV: $192

· EIGHT Elite beer swag bag

o ARV: $250

· Two gym memberships for a year at Ten Gym

o ARV: $300

· Eight pairs of Tulsa Drillers flex tickets

o ARV: $320

· $100 QuikTrip gift card

o ARV: $100

Total ARV of all prizes to be awarded is $2,602

Some restrictions may apply. In connection with any visit to a prize venue, please be advised that the venue’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the prize event(s) (“Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the Event tickets may govern if the Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including game date and seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winner will be notified via email or phone call at the telephone number provided on potential winner’s entry form on or about the day after the prize drawing. In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within twenty-four (24) hours of notice or attempted notice. Unless otherwise advised by Sponsor, to claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129, within forty-eight (48) hours after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. CT and 5:00 p.m. CT, Mondays, Wednesdays, or Friday) and must present a valid government-issued photo ID. Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within (48) hours of notification and a written commitment to be awarded the prizing. Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by based upon random selection. Sponsor will select up to one (1) alternate potential winners, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . Participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes for any reason, including, but not limited to, in the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering, public health crisis, governmental action, or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper operation of the Sweepstakes as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

8. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY USA, LLC, EIGHT BREWING CO., AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

9. Limitations of Liability . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.) THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3)UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

10. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

11. Sponsor . The 103.3 The Eagle EIGHT Elite Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after April 18, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 103.3 The Eagle Eight Elite Sweepstakes, 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129 Attn: Libby Kaczmarek. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Libby.Kaczmarek@cmg.com.

