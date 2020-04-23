Jill Munroe

Weekdays 10 AM - 3 PM

Saturdays 6 PM to 10 PM

I'm Jill, I've been in radio on and off for many years now and it will always be a passion of mine. It all started when I was young listening to my moms Beatles albums, then I got my first 45, Queen-Another One Bites The Dust. THEN I was 14 and I saw my first rock video (yes, I said 14. I was sheltered) Round & Round from Ratt.. I was hooked. I wanted to know all about the music world after that. Born in Tulsa but raised in a small town. I will always have a fascination the radio industry and a love for the music.