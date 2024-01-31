EEO Report

Cox Media Group Tulsa

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY POLICY

Cox Media Group Tulsa prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy, national origin, age, veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, and any other factor protected by law. This applies, consistent with applicable law, to all phases of employment, including recruitment, compensation, benefits, and participation in all company-sponsored employee activities, events, and programs.

If you feel believe you have been the victim of discrimination, you may notify the Federal Communications Commission, the Equal Opportunity Commission, or other appropriate agencies.

NOTIFICATION TO COMMUNITY GROUPS

Cox Media Group Tulsa is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In accordance with the FCC’s regulations, any organization that distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refers job seekers to employers may request that it be provided notice of Cox Media Group Tulsa job vacancies as they occur. If your organization would like to be notified of such vacancies, please contact Cox Talent Acquisition or email Kim.Dallow@cmg.com. Each organization that wishes to be given notice of job vacancies must provide its name, mailing address, email address (if applicable), telephone number, and contact person, and identify the category or categories of vacancies of which it requests notice. An organization may request notice of all vacancies.

