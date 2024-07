Happy 72nd Birthday Steve Perry! DETROIT - MAY 16: Steve Perry, the American singer and songwriter best known as the lead signer for the American rock band Journey during their most successful commercial period, performs during Journey's "Departure Tour" on May 16, 1980, at Cobo Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images) (Icon and Image/Getty Images)

A woman in Ohio thought she was communicating with the man behind “Anyway you want it” but, it wasn’t. A scammer convinced this 75 year old that he was Steve Perry and he had a “business opportunity” for her. She gave him the money with “Open Arms” in cash and gift cards. Story Here.