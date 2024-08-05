Aerosmith Cancels Final Tour But Made History On This Day

Aerosmith "Farewell Tour" Opener - Philadelpha, PA PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images) (Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

1957 - American Bandstand

American Bandstand first aired on US TV. Dick Clark had replaced Bob Horn the previous year when the show was still called Bandstand, Clark went on to host the show until 1989. Countless acts appeared on the show over the years, including ABBA, The Doors, Talking Heads, Madonna, Otis Redding, R.E.M. and Pink Floyd.

1965 - The Beatles

The Beatles were at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Help!’ the group’s eighth consecutive UK No.1 single. John Lennon later stated he wrote the lyrics of the song to express his stress after the Beatles’ quick rise to success. “I was fat and depressed and I was crying out for ‘Help’.”

1966 - The Beatles

The Beatles Revolver was released in the UK. The bands seventh album featured: ‘Taxman’, ‘Eleanor Rigby’, ‘I’m Only Sleeping’, ‘Here, There and Everywhere’, ‘She Said She Said’, ‘And Your Bird Can Sing’ and ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’.

1969 - George Harrison

George Harrison had his new Moog synthesizer brought into the studio for The Beatles to use in finishing their forthcoming album Abbey Road. Moog overdubs were recorded onto the new song ‘Because’.

1972 - Aerosmith

Aerosmith signed to CBS Records for $125,000 after record company boss Clive Davis saw them play at Max’s Kansas City Club New York.

1975 - Kim Fowley Drummer Sandy West and guitarist Joan Jett formed the first ever all female heavy rock band after being introduced by producer Kim Fowley. The Runaways released four studio albums, among its best known songs: ‘Cherry Bomb’, ‘Queen’s of Noise’ and a cover of the Velvet U1978 - The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones went to No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Miss You’ the group’s eighth US No.1. The song was written by Mick Jagger after jamming with keyboardist Billy Preston during rehearsals for forthcoming club dates the Stones were playing underground’s ‘Rock n Roll’.

1979 - Def Leppard

Def Leppard signed to Phonogram records with an advance of £120,000 pounds ($180,000) giving them a 10% royalty on 100% of sales for the first two years.

1983 - David Crosby

Crosby Stills Nash & Young member David Crosby was sentenced to five years in jail in Texas for cocaine and firearms offences. Crosby had slept through most of his trial.

1984 - Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen played the first of ten nights at the Meadowlands in New Jersey to mark the homecoming of the Born in the USA Tour.

2005 - Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan’s song ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ topped a poll of rock and film stars to find the music, movies, TV shows and books that changed the world. The 1965 single beat Elvis Presley’s ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ into second place in a survey for Uncut magazine. Paul McCartney, Noel Gallagher, Robert Downey Jr, Rolling Stone Keith Richards and Lou Reed were among those who gave their opinions.

2009 - Aerosmith

Steven Tyler was airlifted to hospital after falling off stage during a gig at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. The 61-year-old Aerosmith singer fell from a catwalk onto a couple of fans, he suffered neck and shoulder injuries. About 30 minutes after the accident, guitarist Joe Perry came out to tell the crowd that the remainder of the show had been cancelled.