Another Day In History Was Made!!

1968 - The Beatles

Working at Abbey Road studios on new songs for their forthcoming album, The Beatles recorded 20 takes of ‘Birthday.’ Roadie Mal Evans added handclaps, and Yoko Ono and Pattie Harrison contributed backing vocals on the track.

1970 - Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix was pronounced dead on arrival at St. Mary Abbot’s Hospital in London at the age of 27 after choking on his own vomit. Hendrix left the message ‘I need help bad man’, on his managers answer phone earlier that night. Rumors and conspiracy theories grew up around Hendrix’s death. Eric Burdon claimed Jimi had committed suicide, but that’s contradicted by reports that he was in a good frame of mind. In 2009, a former Animals roadie published a book claiming that Jimi’s manager had admitted to him that he arranged the murder of Hendrix, since the guitarist wanted out of his contract.

1971 - The Who

The Who scored their first and only UK No.1 album with Who’s Next the bands sixth LP release, featuring ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’. Cover artwork shows a photograph, taken at Easington Colliery, of the band apparently having just urinated on a large concrete piling. According to photographer Ethan Russell, most of the members were unable to urinate, so rainwater was tipped from an empty film canister to achieve the desired effect.

1979 - The Eagles

The Eagles released ‘Heartache Tonight’ from their album The Long Run. The song originated from an jam session between Glenn Frey and J. D. Souther who would visit Frey’s home in Los Angeles whenever he was in town on tour. Frey and Souther wrote the first verse while listening to Sam Cooke songs. In the heat of jamming, Frey called Bob Seger on the phone and sang him the verse. Seger then blurted out the chorus.

1982 - Dire Straits

The seven-minute epic by Dire Straits ‘Private Investigations’ went to No.2 on the UK singles chart, held off No.1 by survivors ‘Eye Of The Tiger’.

1983 - Kiss

Kiss appeared without their ‘make-up’ for the first time during an interview on MTV promoting the release of their newest album, Lick It Up.

1993 - Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf went to No.1 on the UK album chart for the first of five times with Bat Out Of Hell II.

2012 - John Lennon

In a survey of more than 160,000 readers, British music magazine NME named John Lennon as Rock’s ultimate icon. Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher was placed second, followed by David Bowie, Arctic Monkeys singer Alex Turner and late Nirvana icon Kurt Cobain.