'Big Brother' season 26 cast revealed

CBS

By George Costantino

The 16 new houseguests who will be occupying the Big Brother house for the CBS reality show's 26th season have been revealed.

Among the new houseguests will be a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former Marine, a physical therapist and a crochet business owner, according to the network.

A couple of twists for the upcoming season include the power to vote in a 17th houseguest.

The show teases "jaw-dropping surprises as 'BB AI' takes over the Big Brother house."

Big Brother, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, returns with a special two-night premiere event Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Thereafter, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

