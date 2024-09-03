Birthday's, Riots And Scandals Happened On This Day!

First off!!! Birthdays!!!

1947 - Eric Bell

Northern Irish rock and blues musician Eric Bell best known as a founding member and the original guitarist of Thin Lizzy who had the 1973 UK No.6 single ‘Whisky In The Jar’. Bell was later a member of The Noel Redding Band.

1948 - Donald Brewer

Donald Brewer, best known as the drummer for Grand Funk Railroad who had the US No.1 single with their version of ‘The Loco-Motion’ which was produced by Todd Rundgren. They were the most successful US Heavy Metal band of the 70s selling over 20m albums.

Now for what went on, on this day!!!

1962 - The Beatles

After playing a lunchtime show at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, The Beatles played the first of three Monday night gigs at The Queen’s Hall, Widnes, Cheshire. Also on the bill, Billy Kramer and the Coasters, Rory Storm and the Hurricanes and Sonny Kaye and the Reds. Tickets cost 3/6.

1965 - Mick Jagger

A Rolling Stones gig in Dublin, Ireland ended in a riot after 30 fans jumped onto the stage. Jagger was knocked to the floor as the rest of the band fled the stage.

1966 - Donovan

Donovan went to No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Sunshine Superman’, a No.2 hit in the UK. The track featured then Yardbird and future Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. The song was written for Donovan’s future wife Linda Lawrence.

1968 - Ringo Starr

After a two week absence, Ringo Starr rejoined The Beatles. Upon Ringo’s return to the studio, he found his drum kit covered with flowers to welcome him back.

1970 - Al Wilson

Alan Wilson guitarist and songwriter with Canned Heat was found dead at fellow band-members Bob Hite’s garden in Topanga Canyon, Los Angeles aged 27. With Canned Heat, Wilson performed at two prominent concerts of the 1960s era, The Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 and Woodstock in 1969. Canned Heat appeared in the film Woodstock, and the band’s ‘Going Up the Country,’ which Wilson sang, has been referred to as the festival’s unofficial theme song. Wilson also wrote ‘On the Road Again,’ arguably Canned Heat’s second-most familiar song.

1975 - Peter Sellers

An all-star jam session took place at a party in Los Angeles for actor Peter Sellers’ 50th Birthday. The line-up for the group who named themselves the Trading Faces: Bill Wyman on bass, Ronnie Wood, Jesse Ed Davis, and Danny Kortchmar on guitars, Keith Moon organ and drums, Joe Cocker, vocals, Nigel Olsson, drums and David Bowie and Bobby Keys on sax.

1977 - Keith Harwood

Studio engineer Keith Harwood was killed in a car crash shortly after he left a recording session with The Rolling Stones. Harwood was noted for his work at Olympic Studios with David Bowie (Diamond Dogs), and The Rolling Stones albums It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll and Black And Blue. He also engineered a number of Led Zeppelin albums, including Houses Of The Holy, Physical Graffiti and Presence. The Rolling Stones dedicated their album Love You Live to the memory of Harwood.

1982 - Tom Petty

The three day US Festival in San Bernardino, California took place featuring, Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, The Police, The Cars, Talking Heads, The Kinks, Ramones, B52′s, The English Beat, Gang Of Four, Grateful Dead, Pat Benatar, Jackson Browne. Apple Computers founder Steven Wozniak bankrolled the festival.

1991 - Nirvana

During a European tour, Nirvana recorded ‘Dumb’, ‘Drain You’ and ‘Endless Nameless’ at Maida Vale studios in London for the BBC Radio 1 John Peel show.

1999 - Music Bootlegs

The largest music bootleg bust in US history was made. It was estimated that this one operation alone was responsible for $100 million in lost revenues. Recording equipment valued at $250,000 was confiscated, as were almost 1 million CDs and tapes.

2002 - The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones 40th anniversary Licks tour kicked off at the Fleet Centre Boston. Tickets for the best seats cost $224. The world tour would see the band playing to over 2.5m fans over 100 shows.