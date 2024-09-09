Birthday's And Rock History On This Day!

Through the years Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage) (Kevin.Mazur/WireImage)

First!!! BIRTHDAYS!!!

John McFee of The Doobie Brothers is 74

David Allan Stewart was born, making him 72 today

Doug Ingle of Iron Butterfly was born today in 1945.

On This Day....

1971 - Imagine by John Lennon was released. Lennon’s second solo album after the dissolution of The Beatles, Imagine is considered more commercial and less “primal” than his previous album, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band. The title track is probably Lennon’s best-known song as a solo artist, but the album also contains such familiar Lennon songs as “Oh Yoko!”, “Jealous Guy” and “Gimme Some Truth.”

1975 - Paul McCartney & Wings begin their “Wings Over The World” tour in Southampton, England; 65 concerts in Europe, Australia, Canada, and United States, runs through October of 1976

1992 - Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic cut his forehead during the MTV Music and Video awards after being hit by his own bass after throwing it in the air. As paramedics bandaged the wound backstage, Queen’s Brian May offered Novoselic a chilled glass of champagne, which Novoselic gladly accepted

1999 --- Standin’ On The Corner Park opens in Winslow, Arizona --- Inspired by the city’s famous mention in the Eagles song “Take It Easy.

2004 - Guitar maker Ernie Ball died after a long illness. In the late 1950s in Tarzana, Calif., Ball opened a guitars-only music store — unusual for the time. Ball developed the guitar strings called “Slinkys,” which are specifically designed for rock ‘n’ roll electric guitar.

2007 - Rock guitarist for The Outlaws and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hughie Thomasson dies of a heart attack at age 55.

2007 - Farm Aid 20 held in Randall Island, New York City; performers include Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Merle Haggard, Billy Joe Shaver, Gregg Allman, The Allman Brothers Band, Counting Crows, Matisyahu, Guster, The Derek Trucks Band, Warren Haynes, and Jimmy Sturr.