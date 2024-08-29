Sharon, Wife of the Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne lost her wedding ring. The massive rock fell off her finger at an Aston Villa Football Club event and a nice lady got the ring back to Sharon and Sharon offered a once in a lifetime experience: VIP access to a show that Ozzy is playing at his Birmingham, England hometown. Initially Sharon had to turn to the internet to find the identity of the returner. It’s a woman named Sharon Bardsley. She was at the event with her 15 Year old son. Story Here
The blizzard loses some ice
0