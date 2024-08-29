The blizzard loses some ice

Ozzy Osbourne on 'road to recovery' after major surgery, wife Sharon says Ozzy Osbourne, left, joins his wife Sharon onstage during the "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest" news conference at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, May 12, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

Sharon, Wife of the Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne lost her wedding ring. The massive rock fell off her finger at an Aston Villa Football Club event and a nice lady got the ring back to Sharon and Sharon offered a once in a lifetime experience: VIP access to a show that Ozzy is playing at his Birmingham, England hometown. Initially Sharon had to turn to the internet to find the identity of the returner. It’s a woman named Sharon Bardsley. She was at the event with her 15 Year old son. Story Here

Tank

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

