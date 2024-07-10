In Brief: 'Time Bandits' remake trailer debuts, and more

Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for its TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam's 1981 cult classic, Time Bandits. Created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi, the series follows "a ragtag group of thieves — led by Friends alum Lisa Kudrow — and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin — played by Kal-El Tuck. Together they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy's parents — and the world," per the streaming service. Time Bandits launches with the first two episodes on July 24 ...

Fargo's Lamorne Morris has joined the cast of the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video live-action series Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage, according to Deadline. The series, based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, follows Cage as "an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero," per the outlet. Morris will play the character Robbie Robertson, a journalist trying to make it as a Black professional in the 1930s ...

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has joined the cast of Apple TV+'s F1, the Formula 1 racing movie starring Brad Pitt, Variety reports. The film, helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, "a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, 'F1,'" according to the streaming service. Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles and Samson Kayo also star ...

Dreamworks Animation took to its social media to officially announce that a fifth Shrek film is in the works. "Not too Far, Far Away... @shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz," the studio wrote Tuesday. Murphy told Collider in June that he'll once again voice Donkey in two brand-new movies set in the Shrek universe. One will be Shrek 5, and the other a Donkey spin-off film. The previous four Shrek films have earned more than $2.9 billion worldwide ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.