Cain's Ballroom Celebrates Centennial with New Mural

As Cain’s Ballroom centennial year comes to an end, the performance venue has one last commemoration in store: a large mural highlighting the historic venue’s existence.

Tulsa artist and musician Paddy Ryan has designed this new mural which is visible to the public from Main Street.

The new mural features some of the many iconic musicians who have stopped to perform at Cain’s Ballroom over the years, contributing to its reputation as one of the top venues in the world for fans and performers.

Ryan, a drummer who’s toured nationally which musicians like Secret Sisters, John Fullbright, and Parker Millsap, has created public art for other Tulsa landmarks like Gunboat Park, Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, Meadow Gold Mack and more.

“As a musician, I’ve had the privilege of playing Cain’s historic stage on numerous occasions. It’s one of my favorite venues in the world,” says Ryan in a press release. “This is a wonderful opportunity for me to bring together two of my passions – music and art – to help celebrate 100 years of Cain’s Ballroom.”

“We’ve had such an exciting year so far, with a record number of sold-out shows and so many incredible artists,” said Chad Rodgers in a recent press release, who co-owns the venue with his brother, Hunter, and their mother, Alice Rodgers. “We’ve been overwhelmed with the support from fans and musicians as we celebrate our 100th anniversary! The year isn’t over yet, and we still have an amazing lineup for the next two months with the possibility of a few more exciting announcements.”

The venue’s centennial year has seen a record number of sold-out shows, including concerts with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, The Red Clay Strays, Chappell Roan, and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

Upcoming concerts of particular note include two evenings with Tulsa’s own Hanson, and two sold-out shows with young Stillwater-based musical sensation, Wyatt Flores.