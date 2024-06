Indiana Fever v New York Liberty NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on against the New York Liberty during the first half at Barclays Center on June 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Teams USA selection folks have decided not to have Clark be on the team when USA goes to France. Story here. To be fair I am not super familiar with basketball players. Although the fact that I have watched Clark play and been impressed should also tell you something. The Olympics kick off July 26th in Paris.