Calling All Harry Potter Fans: Don't Miss Cinergy's Harry Potter Film Festival!

Cinergy Entertainment Tulsa is offering Harry Potter Fans the chance to see every Harry Potter movies on the big screen for a price you can’t beat: $5!

For the next eight weeks, every Thursday night at 6:30 p.m., attendees will be able to watch the Harry Potter movies in order. The schedule is as follows:

October 3 - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

October 10 - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

October 17 - Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

October 24 - Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

October 31 - Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

November 7 - Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

November 14 - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

November 21 - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Get your tickets today for Cinergy’s Harry Potter Film Festival!