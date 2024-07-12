Celebrate Tulsa Music Month with the new Downtown Tulsa Parking Garage Concert Series!

July is Tulsa Music Month and the Downtown Tulsa Partnership along with Tulsa Creative Engine have come together to bring Tulsans a very unique way of celebrating: the Downtown Tulsa Parking Garage Concert Series!

This FREE event transforms an ordinary parking garage into a dynamic music venue.

This new series blends the raw energy of Tulsa’s musicians and performers with the gritty charm of one of Downtown’s multi-story parking garages, the 100 West Garage.

On July 25, local musicians KYD, Tizzi, and Tea Rush along with DJ bendigo will be performing with beverages and treats offered from local restaurants including Mi Tea Lounge and Cherry and Bark.

Advanced registration is encouraged.

“We are thrilled to create an opportunity for artists to showcase their talents in nontraditional venues and support the activities of Downtown Tulsa Partnership,” added Bianca Caampued, Executive Director of Tulsa Creative Engine. “This series not only provides a platform for the community to discover local artists, but also encourages a fresh perspective on the everyday spaces we frequent.”