Check Out Billy Squier’s New Song “Harder On A Woman”

Billy Squier "Harder On A Woman" (Photo Provided By YouTube User Official Billy Squier)

The last time Billy Squier released new music it was 1998′s album “Happy Blue”.

25 years later we get a single “Harder On A Woman”.

The seed for the song was planted in 2012 when Billy was involved in a writing session with New Orklean Blues artist C.C. Adcock.

Billy heard the lyric “Harder on a woman than it is on a man” and held on to it for all these years.

When Billy heard the news about Roe V. Wade being reversed in 2022, he wanted to show some support for women.

He took the chorus from 10 years earlier nd set to record.

He got G.E. Smith who played with Bob Dylan and Hall and Oates to add some guitar, Simon Kirke from Bad Company on drums and Mark Clarke who played bass on “Don’t Say No” in 1981 to be the band.

There are currently no plans to tour or do any more recording.

But, Billy says he feels inspired to maybe write more songs and record.

He said he is thinking about maybe doing some shows but more a residency type thing than a tour.

While we’re waiting to see what he does next, check out the new single “Harder On A Woman” below.





