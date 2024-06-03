Cinergy Tulsa brings back their Kids Summer Movie Series for only $2

Cinergy Summer Movies

By Caitlin Fisher

Parents, if you’re on the hunt for fun activities to keep the kids entertained this summer, Cinergy Entertainment Group has come to the rescue yet again with their Kids Summer Movie Series!

For the unbeatable price of $2, you can take the kids every Tuesday and Thursday through August 8 to the first matinee movie showing of the day at 10 a.m.

The schedule for their movie series is as follows:

Cinergy also welcomes summer camps, church groups, and all other kid-focused associations to come check out the fun!

NOTE: Groups of 20 or more can also book concession packages and reserved seating, upon request.


0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!