Claremore Papa Johns Pizza to give out free backpacks in August

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Papa Johns Pizza in Claremore is hosting a Back to School Bash and will give out free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, August 3.

The Back to School Bash will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Papa Johns Pizza, 502 South Lynn Riggs Boulevard.

The event is completely free and everyone is welcome.

“We are pleased to help the community by giving away free backpacks with some school supplies in them for students going back to school this year,” said JayLynn Shaw, Marketing Administrator for the franchise. “We know school supplies can be expensive, so we hope that it truly helps the families that receive them.”

Backpacks will be given to the first 75 children.

There will be complimentary pizza and cookies, courtesy of Papa Johns. There will also be games and prizes.