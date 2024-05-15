'Conan O'Brien Must Go' again: Travelogue show renewed for a second season

Conan O'Brien better pack his bags. Not only was his hit travelogue comedy series Conan O'Brien Must Go been renewed by Max, it's been expanded.

Nina Rosenstein, the head of HBO Programming's Late Night & Specials division, said during Warner Bros. Discovery's upfront presentation, "Our audience told us in no uncertain terms that four episodes of Conan O'Brien Must Go is not nearly enough. To which we say, be careful what you wish for."

She adds, "Conan's ridiculousness knows no bounds."

The four-episode series had O'Brien surprising his podcast's fans from Thailand, Norway, Ireland and Argentina. Along the way, he recorded and performed a song with a Norwegian pop group, learned how to kickbox and found out his forebears weren't nobility, but serfs, among other adventures.

For his part, the Emmy winner and newly crowned Hot Ones legend reacted to the news by saying, "This latest travel show has been so fun and rewarding that I suspected it was all a cruel prank. My apologies in advance to the next six countries."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.