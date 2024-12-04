Cop and crook commence comic chase

Training Wheels of Justice: Lone Tree Officer’s Pursuit of a Felony Suspect When you’re a police officer on a mission to protect your citizens, nothing is going to stand in your way, even if your squad car is not near and your suspect is speeding away on a scooter. Last weekend, Lone Tree Police Officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect who just committed a felony theft when the suspect took off running. LTPD Officer Jacob Tarr wasn’t about to let a felony suspect slip through his fingers, especially not in the heart of Lone Tree. The suspect jumped a couple of fences and then stole a kid’s motorized scooter. Officer Tarr was in hot pursuit and commandeered a kid’s bike to continue the pursuit. A short time later the suspect was apprehended. The suspect might ‘ve had a scooter, but Officer Tarr had determination, and a kid’s bike. The suspect was apprehended and charged with felony theft, and it was determined the suspect had three outstanding warrants, one of which was for Armed Robbery out of Adams County Sheriff's Office, Colorado. The suspect was booked into the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Justice Center. Thank you, Officer Tarr and the entire Lone Tree Police Department, for your commitment to keeping Lone Tree safe. Because when it comes to the men and women in blue and their vow to protect and serve, it’s not about the wheels your riding, but the heart and dedication behind them. Thanks to resident Shayla Hall for providing the Ring camera footage!