Dad’s weigh in on America’s Ultimate Dad Rock

Father’s Day is coming up and we all know Dad’s like to rock! But what do Dad’s like to rock out too?

In a recent study conducted by Merchandise retailer Merchiod, asked 3,000 Americans, “which band truly epitomizes dad rock today?”

Nickelback seems to be the reigning champion of dad rock, coming in at 26% of the votes. Every Dad loves to crank the Nickelback at BBQ weekends and local ballgames all across the nation.

Tying for the second spot is an unlikely pair with Van Halen and Blink-182 with 12% of the votes! This to me indicates that both epic guitar solos and pop-punk anthems have a timeless appeal amongst the Dads.

And coming in at number three for the most popular rock bands for dads, The Red-Hot Chili Peppers bringing their funky-rock sound with 10%of the vote.

Here’s the full list of the dad favorites!!

America’s Ultimate Dad Rock Ranking: Nickelback (26%)Van Halen (12%)Blink-182 (12%)Red Hot Chili Peppers (10%)Nirvana (10%) Linkin Park (8%)Guns N’ Roses (8%)Coldplay (6%)Bon Jovi (6%)Limp Bizkit (2%)

Other things they found from this Survey: 57% of respondents believe today’s music is worse than the classics, while 40% think today’s music holds its own. Only 3% believe today’s music is superior.

These insights reveal a deep-rooted love for classic rock music across the United States, with many still turning to dad rock bands for their musical fix.

Do you agree with this survey and what are you thoughts....leave a comment below.