Do You Remember This Day?

1963 - Bob Dylan

In the evening at Studio A of the Columbia Recording Studio, New York City, Bob Dylan recorded the first session produced by Tom Wilson for the album The Times They Are A-Changin’. Dylan’s third studio album was the first collection to feature only original compositions, the title track being one of Dylan’s most famous. The album consists mostly of stark, sparsely-arranged story songs concerning issues such as racism, poverty, and social change.

1963 - The Beatles

The Beatles arrived in Jersey in the Channel Islands, where they spent the day go-carting and relaxing by the pool at The Revere Hotel before playing the first of four nights at the Springfield Ballroom. Some fans had found out where they were staying, but they were happy to chat and be photographed with them.

1964 - Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart made his TV debut on the BBC show The Beat Room as a member of The Hoochie Coochie Men. The tapes of all but one of the programmes were later destroyed. The only remaining program (originally broadcast on 5 October 1964) featured Tom Jones, Julie Rogers, The Kinks, John Lee Hooker, and The Syndicats. The show also featured a sextet of female dancers, the Beat Girls formed from an existing group, the Katy-Dids.

1965 - The Beatles

The Beatles released their fifth album and soundtrack to their second film Help! which included the title track, ‘The Night Before’, ‘You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away’, ‘You’re Going to Lose That Girl’, ‘Ticket to Ride’ and ‘Yesterday’.

1970 - The Concert For Peace

Steppenwolf, Janis Joplin, Paul Simon, Poco and Johnny Winter all appeared at the Concert For Peace at New York’s Shea Stadium. The concert date coincided with the 25th anniversary of dropping an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan.

1970 - The National Jazz, Blues and Pop Festival

The 10th National Jazz, Blues and Pop four day Festival was held at Plumpton Racecourse in Sussex, England. Featuring, Family, Groundhogs, Cat Stevens, Deep Purple, Fat Mattress, Yes, Caravan, The Strawbs, Black Sabbath, Wild Angles, Wishbone Ash and Daddy Longlegs.

1977 - The Police

The Police appeared at The Red Cow, Hammersmith Road in London, admission was 60p.

1981 - Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks released her first solo album Bella Donna which contained four top 40 US hits. ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’, (with Tom Petty), ‘Leather and Lace’, (with Don Henley), ‘Edge of Seventeen’ and ‘After the Glitter Fades.’

1982 - Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd’s The Wall starring Bob Geldof opened in movie theatres in New York. The film was conceived alongside the double album by Pink Floyd’s, Roger Waters.

1983 - Klaus Nomi

Avant-garde musician and former backing singer with David Bowie Klaus Nomi died at the age of 39 of Aids in New York City aged 38. Nomi was one of the first celebrities to contract AIDS.

1988 - Guns N’ Roses

Appetite For Destruction Guns N’ Roses debut album went to No.1 in the US, after spending 57 weeks on the chart and selling over 5 million copies. Singles from the album, ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine,’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Paradise City’ were all US top 10 hits. Worldwide sales now stand in excess of 28 million and the album is the best-selling debut album of all-time in the US, beating Boston’s debut album Boston, which has gone 17x platinum.

2019 - Led Zeppelin

Members of Korn, Tool, Judas Priest, Linkin Park and several other bands signed a brief in support of Led Zeppelin, whose years-long copyright case over the opening guitar riff of ‘Stairway To Heaven’ was set to return to court. In response to the court order, 123 music-makers filed an amicus brief, aiming to “elucidate the effect of the panel’s decision… on all songwriters, composers, musicians and producers in the United States and around the world”. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2014 by the estate of the late Randy California, the singer/guitarist of Spirit and the composer of ‘Taurus’.