Don't Miss These Fun Events Coming to the Downtown Tulsa Farmer's Market

The Downtown Tulsa Farmers Market runs every Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. through October 30 at Chapman Green and they have lots of fun activities for you to attend the rest of this month:

October 23 - (Hot) Dog Night at the Market : Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile will be making an appearance as well as The Smoke Boss. Bring your furry friend for a fun photo op (just make sure they’re on a leash).

October 30 - Tent or Treat!: Dress in your Halloween costume and visit local market vendors for candy and other treats.

For more information on weekly Market activities and vendors, visit DowntownTulsa.com/Market.