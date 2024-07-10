Every Day Has A Past

Heaven & Hell Play Melbourne MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA-AUGUST 10: Ronnie James Dio performs on stage with Heaven and Hell during their Heaven and Hell 2007 tour at Rod Laver Arena on August 10, 2007 in Melbourne, Australia. Heaven and Hell is a musical collaboration featuring Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler along with former members Ronnie James Dio and Vinny Appice. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

1942

Heavy metal singer Ronnie James Dio (of Black Sabbath , Rainbow ) is born Ronald James Padavona in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

1949

Greg Kihn is born in Baltimore, Maryland.

1959

Sandy West is born Sandy Pesavento in Long Beach, California. Together with Joan Jett , she is a founding member of the teenage all-female rock band The Runaways , playing drums. After the band splits she leaves the music industry, and dies at the age of 47 from lung cancer.

1964

The Beatles return to their hometown of Liverpool for a showing of their first movie, A Hard Day’s Night. They get a warm welcome, with thousands of fans turning up to see them.

1965

The Rolling Stones “ ( I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction ” hits #1 in America. It stays for four weeks, becoming the biggest hit of 1965.

1968

Eric Clapton announces the breakup of the supergroup Cream , currently finishing up its last tour.

1977

Queen release their “ We Are The Champions ”/” We Will Rock You ” single in the UK, providing stadium anthems for sporting events the world over.

1986

Grateful Dead leader Jerry Garcia goes into a diabetic coma, forcing the band to cancel the rest of their tour. He’s in the coma for five days, and when he comes to, he has to learn how to walk and talk again. After months of rehab, he gets his faculties back and in December, and is once again on stage with his band.

1993

Bob Seger marries his third wife, Juanita Dorricott.

2008

VH1′s Rock Honors pays tribute to The Who .

2009

Robert Plant becomes a commander of the British Empire.

2010

Roger Waters makes a surprise appearance at a benefit concert in Oxford shire, England when he joins his onetime Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour for a four-song set, marking the first time since Live 8 in 2005 that they have shared the stage. Gilmour reciprocates by joining Waters for a performance of The Wall on May 12, 2011 in London.

2012

Slash, who left Guns N’ Roses in 1996, gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Charlie Sheen, who is master of ceremonies at the event, comments, “It seems quite fitting that Slash is getting a star on the very street Axl Rose will one day be sleeping on.”

2016