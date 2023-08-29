“On Fire At 40″ Watch Rick Allen Talk Def Leppard’s “Pyromania” Turning 40

“On Fire At 40″ is a video series of artists talking their albums turning 40 in 2023. This month watch as Rick Allen of Def Leppard looks back on the album “Pyromania″.

Rick Allen "On Fire At 40"

By Joe Rock

We kicked off the series speaking to Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen about “Pyromania”.

The album was released on January 20th, 1983.

We spoke to Rick just a few days before that 40th anniversary.

We discussed the personnel change in the band as Pete Willis left and Phil Collen was added to the band.

Rick gave us insight into “Mutt” Lange’s contribution to the album.

We also spoke about MTV’s influence on music in those days and what Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott told Joe Elliott after hearing the album.

Watch below as Rick talks “Pyromania” with us and below that, check out some videos from the album. See the rest of the “On Fire At 40″ series here.

