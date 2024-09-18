Fright Fest Returns to Frontier City!

It’s time to enter your spooky-era with Fright Fest returning to Frontier City in Oklahoma City!

Beginning September 14 and running select weekends through October 27, attendees can Boo by Day with Kids Boo Fest and then Fright by Night, with Fright Fest bringing 20 themed attractions, performances, coasters in the dark and sinister bites/treats!

Starting September 14, some of the new Haunted Houses found during Fright Fest include:

Auto Despair Service - It’s not handy when your service crew goes crazy. Stopping here for a service check is a bad idea. The only thing they’ll provide is pure terror.

- It’s not handy when your service crew goes crazy. Stopping here for a service check is a bad idea. The only thing they’ll provide is pure terror. Midnight Mausoleum - What happens when the infamous La Llorona finds their victim at night?

- What happens when the infamous La Llorona finds their victim at night? Forgotten Freaks - The circus lost much of its’ charm when these long-lost freaks got loose.

Starting September 20, some of the new Haunted Houses coming to Fright Fest include:

Devil’s Hollow - It’s been warned that Oklahoma wetlands are dangerous. Find out what happens when something pulls you under.

- It’s been warned that Oklahoma wetlands are dangerous. Find out what happens when something pulls you under. Cadaver Castle - Torture will always give you the answers you seek. It just leaves such a mess behind.

If you’re looking for some daytime Halloween fun, Kids Boo Fest offers a host of family-friendly attractions/activities including Trick-or-Treat Trail, Little Monster Maze, photo ops, pumpkin decorating and crafting stations.

All themed performances, scare zones, and rides are included with park admission and active passes with five premium haunted attractions requiring an addition fee.

NOTE: Be warned, beginning at dusk, Fright Fest is not recommended for children ages 12 and under. For the safety of guests and Team Members, Frontier City will be implementing a chaperone policy beginning Saturday, September 14. Under this policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years or older in order to be admitted to, or remain, in the park after 5 PM local time to close. For more information, visit Six Flags Frontier City Chaperone Policy.



