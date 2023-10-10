Gary Sandy Of “WKRP In Cincinnati” Talks The Show, Upcoming Appearance At Pryor Comicon And More

Gary Sandy played program Director Andy Travis on “WKRP In Cincinnati.” October 14th, 2023 he’ll be at the Pryor Comic Convention at the Mayes County Event Center on the fairgrounds in Pryor. We recently caught up with Gary by phone. Our conversation began with me telling Gary about the influence he had on my radio career. Gary said he has heard that a lot. I related to him how I believe that “WKRP” influenced as many radio personalities as The Beatles on Ed Sullivan influenced musicians. Gary said it was “A great gig” because he aways loved radio, music and acting. He said as soon as he read the script, he knew the show was gonna work. He had some high praise for the creator of the series and the writers.

From there we discussed how Gary had gone to school for broadcasting. He told the story of how he ended up going to the school. Gary also mentioned that once he completed that, he was off to acting school. He did share that he has pictures from high school of him in front of a microphone for WING in Dayton, Ohio. I had to comment to Gary at this point about how strong of a voice he has and how it came through immediately on the phone.

We spoke about so many other things that Gary has been a part of aside from “WKRP.” Gary has also worked in soap operas and theater. When asked if he had a favorite between soaps, comedy and theater he had an interesting response. He said one of the great things about “WKRP’ was doing it in front of a live audience. We did get into speaking of a couple specific episodes. We spoke about a comedic one and more of a serious one. In speaking of episodes Gary had more kind words for his co-stars and the writers.

Check out our conversation below, and make sure to attend the Pryor Comic Convention and say Hello to Gary in person.

