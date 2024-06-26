Great Places To Cool Off This Summer

Everybody loves a good watering hole and I’m not talking about a bar.

It’s already really hot outside and there are plenty of places in Oklahoma that have great spots to take the kids and yourself to cool off. These are just a few of my favorites. Please feel free in the comments section to tell us what your favorites are!

If a “beachy” scene is what you might be looking for, well the shores of Lake Eufaula, which is the largest lake in Oklahoma is fantastic. Set up camp for a day or longer and soak in the sun’s rays here just like you could at a beach in Florida. It might even be a lot quieter here, too.

The banks of Grand Lake are always nice! And not too far from Tulsa!

Have you ever experienced Blue Hole Park? I know the owners personally and let me tell you, this is the place to really cool off! Blue Hole Park is a popular swimming hole and destination for Oklahomans and visitors alike looking to cool off in ice-cold water. Young swimmers love to catch crawfish in the clear water, and a concession stand is open during summer months. This is certainly one of the best swimming holes in Oklahoma! This is one of my favorites!

Another nice and cold watering hole along with its beauty is one of the most popular swimming spots on Travertine Creek, Little Niagara offers visitors cold mineral water for cooling off in the hot months. Take a trip to Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur to see the beauty that surrounds Little Niagra!

Now let’s talk about the newest place everyone is talking about and that is WOKA! Located in Watts, Oklahoma, it’s really just a short drive from Tulsa. Get ready to experience some serious adventure and nature combined!! The Grand River Dam Authority and the City of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, joined forces to create a national-caliber whitewater adventure park in the breathtaking Ozark Mountains. With philanthropic support from the Walton Family Foundation, this dream has become a reality! Get ready to experience kayaking, tubing (of all skill levels), surfing! and so much more!!! For kids of all ages!!! Definitely a place to check out this summer!!!

