Guthrie Green offering multiple free summer kids events!

Keep the kids entertained and learning this summer with Summer Story Time at Guthrie Green happening every Wednesday through August 14!

Each week, starting July 10, a different guest from places like Fulton Street Books, American Song Archives, Tulsa Opera, and Muriel Fahrion (Strawberry Shortcake) will read books and play music for kids starting at 10 a.m.

This FREE event will feature other fun activities like face painting, balloon animals, and glitter tattoos!

Another FREE activity for kids at Guthrie Green this summer are Saturday Morning Cartoons returning July 13 through August 10 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Attendees can watch a mix of classic and current cartoons on the big screen while lounging on the lawn with oversized bean bags and family-friendly crafts/activities.







