Happy Halloween’s Day In History!!!

Alice Cooper Alice Cooper performs during the Freaks on Parade Tour at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Sept. 11, 2024. (Richard Thigpen)

Happy Birthday’s go out to....

1963 Mikkey Dee Swedish rock musician and multi-instrumentalist Mikkey Dee, best known as the last drummer for British rock band Motorhead from 1991 until its dissolution following the death of Lemmy in December 2015.

1961 Larry Mullen Jr. Irish musician best known as the drummer of U2. Their 1987 UK and worldwide No.1 album Joshua Tree spent 156 weeks on the UK chart. U2 scored five consecutive US No.1 albums from 1987.

1974 The Rolling Stones earned a gold record for “It’s Only Rock N’ Roll.” It’s their last album with guitarist Mick Taylor, who replaced Brian Jones in ‘69.

1975 The original, seven-minute version of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is released in the U.K. A shorter version is subsequently issued.

1970 “Led Zeppelin III” is #1 on the Billboard 200. The album includes the thunderous “Immigrant Song.”

1986 Roger Waters goes to court in London to legally dissolve Pink Floyd and prevent his ex-bandmates from using the name. Despite Waters’ efforts, the remaining members continue as Pink Floyd.

1992 “Digging In The Dirt” takes Peter Gabriel to #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart.

1998 KISS rule Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart with “Psycho Circus.” It’s the title track of the band’s eighteenth studio effort. Touted as the first album to have all four original members since ‘79, drummer Peter Criss and guitarist Ace Frehley only make limited contributions.

2006 Elton John supports a Wisconsin group that opposes a ballot measure that would ban gay marriage in the state. He waives his usual $20,000 fee allowing Fair Wisconsin to use “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” in a campaign ad.

2006 Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS serve as the grand marshals for New York’s Village Halloween Parade. They ride on a KISS float in full costume and makeup.

2008 Alice Cooper hosts “The Monstrous Munster Mash,” an eight-hour marathon of the ‘60s sitcom on WGN America cable network. And at midnight, WGN premieres Alice Cooper’s “Along Came A Spider,” a 30-minute special featuring music videos and clips from the album of the same name.

2009 “We were great, but you sucked,” are Paul Stanley’s parting words to the audience at the end of KISS’ set at the Voodoo Experience Music Festival in New Orleans. The band, despite the usual stage antics and fireworks, fails to excite the audience.

2012 Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath) receives the King of Rock n’ Roll Award at the 2nd annual Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund Awards Gala in Hollywood. The guitarist is living with lymphoma.

2018 PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) reveal that Mötley Crüe guitarist Nikki Sixx sent a letter to Texas A&M University (TAMU) requesting they stop breeding golden retrievers and other dogs for testing purposes. The University counters by saying the Food and Drug Administration “requires therapies be proven to be safe in animals before they can be tested in humans.”

2021 DC Shoes offer an official DC x Black Sabbath line of footwear and apparel based on the art for Sabbath’s classic 1971 album, “Master Of Reality.”

2022 Stephen Pearcy, frontman for Ratt, announces a collaboration with Writers & Rockers Coffee Company for a line of premium signature coffees. The collection includes “Round And Round,” “Hollywood Wired,” “Double Shot” and “Ultra Nitro” – all premium blended to Pearcy’s specifications.