Have Breakfast with Santa this holiday season

Santa is looking to stop in Green Country a few times this month!
He’ll be hosting a breakfast at the Tulsa Zoo on Saturday, December 7 and Saturday, December 14 at 9 a.m.
Tickets are $34 for zoo members, $41 for non-members, and $7 for children 2 and under.
Each ticket includes not only a photo with Santa but lots of other holiday goodies like a full hot breakfast buffet, arts and crafts, cookie decorating, Polar Express train ride, story telling and animal chat.
*Registration closes the Wednesday before each session