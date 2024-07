Vita Coco Brings The UK's Biggest Slip 'N' Slide To London LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 21: Festival goers slide down Vita Coco's Slip N' Slide during Lambeth Country Show at Brockwell Park on July 21, 2018 in London, England. Vita Coco bought the UK's largest inflatable water slide to the Lambeth Country Show in a bid to help Londoners cool down during one of the hottest summers on record in the UK. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Vita Coco) (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Vita Coco)

Tulsa’s hottest pool party is coming back to town on August 3!

Sip ‘n Slide is your chance to enjoy an all day party with a 500ft slip ‘n slide, massive pools with cabanas, foam machine, live music and games!

The fun doesn’t stop there! You can also expect a glow and laser party, inflatable merch, and alcohol!

Happening at Welltown Brewing on Saturday, August 3 from 12 p.m. - 12 a.m., tickets are on sale with two options: