History Was Rockin Every Sigle Day!!!

Happy Birthday’s go out to:

Robert Trujillo of Metallica who is 60 today!!

Alfred Matthew Yankovic, better known as “Weird Al” is 65!!

Now for today’s Rock History!!

1963 - Bob Dylan began recording “The Times They Are A-Changin” in a two-day session at Columbia Recording Studios in New York City. It is one of Dylan’s signature tunes - considered one of the greatest protest songs in history and a classic of 20th century popular music. The song was ranked No. 59 on Rolling Stone’s 2004 list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The song has been covered by many different artists, including Nina Simone, Josephine Baker, the Byrds, Peter, Paul and Mary, Tracy Chapman, Simon & Garfunkel, the Beach Boys, Joan Baez, Phil Collins, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, and Burl Ives.

1963 - The Beatles completed the final session for their second album ‘With the Beatles’ recording ‘I Wanna Be Your Man.’ The group then drove to London airport for a flight to Stockholm, Sweden to start their first foreign tour. The Fab four were met at Stockholm airport by hundreds of girl fans that had taken the day of school.

New Jimi Hendrix album to be released Read: Jimi Hendrix fans have a new experience in store

1966 -The Jimi Hendrix Experience recorded their first single ‘Hey Joe’, at De Lane Lea studios in London. The earliest known commercial recording of the song is the late-1965 single by the Los Angeles garage band the The Leaves; the band then re-recorded the track and released it in 1966 as a follow-up single which became a hit.

1976 - Led Zeppelin made their US television debut on Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert, they performed ‘Black Dog’ and ‘Dazed And Confused’.

1976 - Clash, The Jam played an afternoon show in Soho Market, London, England and in the evening, The Clash appeared at The ICA in London

1976 - The band Chicago started a two-week run at No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with “If You Leave Me Now.”

1980 - John Lennon Mark David Chapman quit his security job and signed out for the last time. Instead of the usual “Chappy” he wrote “John Lennon”. Chapman would murder Lennon on December 8th of this year outside his New York City home.

1984 - Talking Heads released the live album, Stop Making Sense

1989 - Nirvana played their first-ever European show when they appeared at Newcastle’s Riverside Club in the northeast of England.





Rage Against The Machine

1991 - Rage Against the Machine play live for the first time with a show at California State University, Northridge, opening with “Killing In The Name,” which is still an instrumental.

1993 - Meat Loaf had his first UK No.1 with ‘I’d Do Anything For Love’ (But I Won’t Do That’). It stayed at No.1 for seven weeks. A No.1 in twenty-eight countries and gave Meat Loaf his first US No.1 hit.

1995 - Def Leppard gave themselves a place in the Guinness book Of World Records, by playing three gigs in three continents in 24 hours. The shows were in London, England; Vancouver, Canada; and Tangier, Morocco.

2007 - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s Raising Sand debuts at No. 2 in America. Plant, 59, turned down a Led Zeppelin reunion tour to focus on the project.