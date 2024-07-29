Huge Day In Rock History!!!

Photos: Kid Rock through the years 2003: Singer Kid Rock and actress Pamela Anderson attend the 31st annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on November 16, 2003, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Happy Birthday to Rush’s Getty Lee!!! 1953 - Geddy Lee

Geddy Lee, bass, vocals, Rush, (1980 UK No.13 single ‘Spirit Of Radio’ 1982 US No. 21 single ‘New World Man’). Lee was made an Officer of the Order of Canada on May 9, 1996. The trio was the first rock band to be so honored, as a group.

Also others who share his Birthday are.....

1946 - Neal Doughty

Neal Doughty, keyboards, from American rock band REO Speedwagon, who had the 1981 US No.1′s ‘Keep On Loving You’ and ‘Can’t Fight This Feeling’. They named the band REO Speedwagon, from the REO Speed Wagon, a flatbed truck.

1953 - Patti Scialfa

American singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa who has worked with The Rolling Stones and on Keith Richards’ Talk Is Cheap album. She toured with Bruce Springsteen Band from the 1984 Born in the USA tour and later married Springsteen on June 8th 1991. She has released two solo albums. Scialfa was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the E Street Band.

1959 - John Sykes

John Sykes, Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake, (1987 US No.1 & UK No.9 single ‘Here I Go Again’), Tygers Of Pan Tang.

Things that happened today.......

1965 - The Beatles

The Beatles second feature film Help! had its UK premiere at The Pavilion in London. The Beatles later said the film was shot in a “haze of marijuana”.

1966 - Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker made their live debut as Cream at The Twisted Wheel, Manchester, England. The group’s third album, Wheels of Fire, was the world’s first platinum-selling double album.

1966 - Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan was riding his Triumph 55 motorcycle to a garage near his home in Woodstock, New York for repairs when the rear wheel locked. Dylan lost control and was thrown over the handlebars, suffering a broken neck vertebra. His recuperation led to a period of reclusive inactivity.

1966 - John Lennon

Datebook published Maureen Cleave’s interview with John Lennon in which he said ‘We’re bigger than Jesus now.’ American Christian’s reacted with outrage, organising ‘Beatle bonfires’ burning the group’s records.

1967 - Doors

The Doors started a three week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with an edited version of ‘Light My Fire’. The group’s first US No.1, it only reached No.49 on the UK chart. Eventually, many radio stations in the US would start playing the full six minute and fifty second album cut, which features a longer instrumental break.

1968 - Gram Parsons

American singer, songwriter, guitarist Gram Parsons left The Byrds on the eve of a tour of South Africa, refusing to play to segregated audiences after speaking to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards about the tour, he cited opposition to that country’s apartheid policies.

1968 - The Beatles

The first recording session of The Beatles seven-minute epic ‘Hey Jude’ took place. The Paul McCartney song was written about John Lennon’s son Julian. When released it became the Beatles’ first single on their Apple record label and was a No.1 hit in many countries around the world and became the year’s top-selling single in the UK, the US, Australia and Canada.

1973 - Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin played the last of three nights at Madison Square Garden, New York at the end of a 33-date North American tour. It was on this day that Led Zeppelin lost around $203,000 in cash after a thief made off with the receipts from the two Madison Square Garden concerts. The theft took place from the safe at The Drake Hotel in New York where the group were staying. Tour manager Richard Cole, who discovered the theft, was arrested as a suspect and questioned by police but was later released.

1978 - Grease

The film soundtrack to Grease featuring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John went to No.1 on the US album chart.

1990 - Elton John

Elton John checked into a Chicago clinic to cure bulimia and an addiction problem, taking over a year off from touring and recording.

2006 - Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson married for the second time to US rapper Kid Rock, on a yacht off the French resort of St Tropez. The 39-year-old former Baywatch star divorced from rock star Tommy Lee in 1998, had recently got back together with Kid Rock, after a brief engagement ended in 2003. Anderson and Rock split after four months of marriage.

2007 - Paul Stanley

Heart problems forced Kiss singer and guitarist Paul Stanley to abandon a show in California. Paramedics stopped and restarted his heart to give it a regular rhythm after his heart spontaneously jumped to 190 plus beats per minute.