Jill Munroe & Lynn Hernandez Make History!

1958 - Bruce Dickinson Shares a Birthday with Jill Munroe and Lynn Hernandez!!!!! Or we share it with him, lol

Bruce Dickinson, singer, songwriter, airline pilot, entrepreneur with English heavy metal band Iron Maiden, who had the 1982 UK No.1 album The Number Of The Beast, and the 1991 UK No.1 single ‘Bring Your Daughter ...To The Slaughter’. Iron Maiden have sold over 100 million copies of their albums worldwide.

1963 - The Beatles

This weeks UK Top 5 albums: No.5, Elvis Presley, ‘It Happened At The World Fair’, No.4, ‘West Side Story’, Soundtrack, No.3, Cliff Richard, ‘Cliff’s Hit Album’, No.2, The Shadows, ‘Greatest Hits’, No.1, The Beatles, ‘Please Please Me.’

1964 - The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones, Ronnie Scott, Tuby Hayes, Manfred Mann, Yardbirds and Mose Allison all appeared at the fourth Richmond Jazz Festival held over three days in Richmond, England.

1970 - The Goose Lake International Music Festival

The Goose Lake International Music Festival was held in Leoni, Michigan. Over 200,000 fans attended the three day festival. Acts who appeared included, Jethro Tull, 10 Years After, Mountain, Chicago, Bob Seger, John Sebastian, James Gang, Stooges with Iggy Pop, Brownsville Station, MC5, Rod Stewart and Flying Burrito Brothers.

1976 - Elton John

Elton John and Kiki Dee were at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, giving Elton his sixth US No.1. It was written by Elton John with Bernie Taupin under the pseudonym “Ann Orson” and “Carte Blanche.”

1980 - John Lennon

John Lennon began recording his final album, ‘Double Fantasy’ at The Hit Factory, in New York City. It would be released on November 17th by the newly-formed Geffen Records and would win the 1982 Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

1982 - Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac started a five-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with ‘Mirage’. The bands third US No.1. album.

2017 - Lemmy

A prehistoric crocodile was renamed in late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister’s honor. The creature, formerly called “Steneosaurus” obtusidens, was now known as Lemmysuchus obtusidens. The study published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, had taken a fresh look at the fossil skeleton and gave it a new classification and scientific name.