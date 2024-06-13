Jill Sings The National Anthem at The Drillers Game

When was the last time you did something out of your element? Something you probably would not have volunteered yourself for but maybe someone else did, so that sense of obligation was there.

Well, that is exactly what happened to me. I was ‘volunteered’ to sing The National Anthem at the Tulsa Drillers game yesterday. That’s a big deal and trust me, I was reluctant at first but after being told “it’s not about you, your fans want it”, the rest was history.

As you all may or may not know Lynn Hernandez and I do a podcast on the side called Tulsa Rocks and we are always out and about doing fun stuff in the community. Karaoke is sometimes on the bill for bringing people out for a good time. Considering I’m one who likes to have a good time I’ll take over the mic once in a while.

Singing was always something I wanted to do as a profession. I was blessed to have had vocal training for at least 7 years during middle school and high school but once I went to college that dream went down the drain. See, at school we were singing up to 5 hours a day then add a little partying on the side (I mean I was a freshman in college) I kind of messed up my vocal cords. The technical term I believe is “Nodes”. So needless to say, I couldn’t hit the notes like I had once before. My vocal range was done for! So, I decided to talk on the radio for a living instead.

Fast forward 30 years (since I last sang in front of a large crowd) and now it’s just fun to play around with, until someone (Lynn Hernandez) says “Hey you should sing the National Anthem at the next Drillers game!” So that’s what I did, and I can’t believe I actually pulled it off!!

https://www.facebook.com/1033TheEagle/videos/422918713896001

Sometimes in life we get stuck in our everyday routine and forget what it’s like get out of our comfort zone. I must say, I am so glad I did it! First of off it was a huge honor, but also my confidence level has risen, and I actually would not mind doing something like that again!!

Whether it’s singing, skydiving, bungie jumping. Whatever it is that makes you a little nervous (like Nike says) JUST DO IT! You’ll be glad you did.

