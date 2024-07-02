The Kid LAROI, BeBe Rexha and more lined up for CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special

CNN is bringing back The Fourth in America special with a star-studded lineup of artists helping celebrate America’s independence!

The Kid LAROI, Bebe Rexha and T-Pain are just some of the artists viewers will see take the stage on July 4 along with The Killers, Goo Goo Dolls, Kane Brown, Bleachers, Ashanti, Ben Platt, Keith Urban, Chris Young, Boys Like Girls, REO Speedwagon and En Vogue.

Performances will wrap up with The Unites States Air Force Band.

Viewers can also tune in to CNN’s The Fourth in America special to witness coast-to-coast firework displays live from cities all across the U.S. including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska and Washington, D.C.

CNN anchors Dana Bash and Boris Sanchez are onboard to serve as the night’s hosts from D.C., alongside anchors Victor Blackwell and Sara Sidner from San Diego.

Tune in to CNN’s The Fourth in America special on Thursday, July 4 at 6 p.m. CT