Lady Gaga teases 'Joker' sequel trailer is dropping next week

Lady Gaga teased on Instagram Tuesday that fans will have to wait just one more week for a trailer to the blockbuster Joker.

She shared a poster that shows Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix in full Joker makeup as Arthur Fleck, dipping Gaga as the Clown Prince of Crime's queen, Harley Quinn. Gaga captioned, "The world is a stage. Joker: Folie à Deux trailer coming April 9."

The image shows Joker in a tux in his full clown makeup and Harley's mouth smeared with red all the way to her jaw.

In the span of just two hours, the post has more than 800,000 likes and counting.

Zazie Beetz returns from the original, as does director Todd Phillips; the sequel will also star Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson. It hits theaters October 4.

Not much is known of the plot of the film, but Variety previously reported that Folie à Deux will be a "jukebox musical" incorporating 15 "very well-known" songs, including "That's Entertainment" from the 1953 musical The Bandwagon.

It's also still unknown if the project will lean into any Batman mythology that the original avoided, though James Gunn as co-CEO of DC Films is already overseeing two film projects concerning the Caped Crusader: a character reboot called The Brave and the Bold and a sequel to Matt Reeves' hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

