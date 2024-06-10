Lead singer of The Who say’s he’s ‘F**king Sick Of it’

Are you the concert going type who likes to ‘see’ or ‘know’ the setlist before the show? Apparently, a lot of people are and that is really making Rock icon Roger Daltrey, lead singer of The Who really annoyed (to put it kindly).

What happened to the element of surprises? “There’s no surprises left with concerts these days, ‘cause everybody wants to see the setlist” he mentioned to Billboard magazine. “I’m fucking sick of it.”

You can find setlists often posted on websites like Setlist.fm or many social media outlets, so many fans already know what to expect from the shows and Daltrey absolutely hates it. He say’s, “The Internet’s ruined the live shows for me,” he goes on to say, “Who wants to know what’s coming next” People forget about surprises. I can’t stand it.”

Even though he was laughing during the interview Daltrey says “Why not just start to listen to the bloody show in the toilet then?” when Billboard suggested that maybe some fans just want to know so if they need a bathroom break, they don’t miss their favorite song.

Daltrey is kicking off a solo tour of the United States this week so try not to be tempted to check the setlist ahead of time as Roger is already unhappy to know setlist.fm is already on it.

