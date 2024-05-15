'Legally Blonde' prequel series 'Elle' announced

A prequel series about Elle Woods' life is coming.

Prime Video announced during its upfront presentation Tuesday that it has ordered a Legally Blonde prequel series, titled Elle, from Reese Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine.

According to the streamer, the series follows Woods during her high school years "as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film."

The series was created by Laura Kittrell, who will also act as showrunner and an executive producer.

Witherspoon will also serve as an executive producer, along with Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt.

"I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series!" Witherspoon said in a statement. "Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!"

Her statement continued, "I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine - along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell - for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!"

Fans can also look forward to Legally Blonde 3, in which Witherspoon will reprise her iconic role. Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor are writing the script. The film's premiere date hasn't been announced.

