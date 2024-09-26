Looking forward to a new movie? Get ready with Cinergy Tulsa’s Trailer Fest!

There are still a lot of highly anticipated movies set to be released later this year and Cinergy Tulsa is helping prepare you with their first ever Trailer Fest!
On October 2, from 6:30 - 8 p.m., for only $2 per person, you’ll be treated to an evening of entertainment with trivia, new menu item tastings and the chance to win a free annual Elite Plus membership!
Each ticket also comes with a small popcorn, raffle ticket and a special Trailer Fest goodie bag.
All night long, attendees will be able to watch the trailers for Fall & Summer’s most anticipated movies:
- A Complete Unknown
- Bonhoeffer
- Captain AMerica: Brave NEw World
- Flight Risk
- Gladiator II
- Here
- Heretic
- Homestead
- Joker Folie à Deux
- Kraven the Hunter
- Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
- Mickey 17
- Moana 2
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- Nosferatu
- Paddington in Peru
- Red One
- Saturday Night
- Smile 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
- The Carpenter
- Venom: The Last Dance
- Wicked
- Y2K