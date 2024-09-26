Looking forward to a new movie? Get ready with Cinergy Tulsa’s Trailer Fest!

Cinergy (CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP)

By Caitlin Fisher

There are still a lot of highly anticipated movies set to be released later this year and Cinergy Tulsa is helping prepare you with their first ever Trailer Fest!

On October 2, from 6:30 - 8 p.m., for only $2 per person, you’ll be treated to an evening of entertainment with trivia, new menu item tastings and the chance to win a free annual Elite Plus membership!

Each ticket also comes with a small popcorn, raffle ticket and a special Trailer Fest goodie bag.

All night long, attendees will be able to watch the trailers for Fall & Summer’s most anticipated movies:

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Bonhoeffer
  • Captain AMerica: Brave NEw World
  • Flight Risk
  • Gladiator II
  • Here
  • Heretic
  • Homestead
  • Joker Folie à Deux
  • Kraven the Hunter
  • Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
  • Mickey 17
  • Moana 2
  • Mufasa: The Lion King
  • Nosferatu
  • Paddington in Peru
  • Red One
  • Saturday Night
  • Smile 2
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3
  • The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
  • The Carpenter
  • Venom: The Last Dance
  • Wicked
  • Y2K


