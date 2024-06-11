Lost Pet? Try This Free Amber Alert Service

Did you know that the Fourth of July is the most common day for your dog(s) or cat(s) to run off or go missing? You can thank all the fireworks for that!

To help you be more proactive in making sure your pet comes home/is found, there is an Amber Alert specifically for pets called FidoAlert...and it’s FREE!

When you sign up, they send you a free I.D. tag with your pet’s name on it and a QR code.

If someone finds your pet, they simply scan the QR code and then you will receive a text and email informing you that your pet has been found!

The best part about this alert system, other than it being free, is that you don’t have to list any personal information on the tag (i.e. phone number) because the company makes money by collecting data about you and your pet.