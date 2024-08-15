Lynn & Jill’s Birthday Barklahoma Bash!!!

Helping The Tulsa SPCA

Barklahoma

By Jill Munroe

Hey all!! Jill here just wanted to share in case you missed it Me and Lynn’s Birthday Party we had on August 7th at an awesome little place called Tails and Ales!! First off we decided since Rocklahoma is coming up and we always enjoy talking about and attending that event we would name our party “Barklahoma” because we were also wanting to do something that pertained to Dogs’ since we love them so much!!

So Lynn came up with the idea of helping out the Tulsa SPCA by having a place where we could have doggies and drinks and what a perfect place but Tails and Ales!!! Bring your dog and have a brew!!!

The Tulsa SPCA brought out a few dogs we were hoping to get adopted. While that didn’t happen we did however raise $1,000 dollars to help get dog’s who need homes some food, treats and whatever else it takes to help run the SPCA here in Tulsa.

We had a blast and hope next year is even more successful!!! Thank you to all who came out and helped us help some doggies!!

Barklahoma

Barklahoma

Barklahoma

Barklahoma

Barklahoma

Barklahoma

Barklahoma

Barklahoma

Barklahoma


Jill Munroe

Jill Munroe

I'm Jill, I've been in radio on and off for many years now and it will always be a passion of mine.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!