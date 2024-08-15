Lynn & Jill’s Birthday Barklahoma Bash!!!

Hey all!! Jill here just wanted to share in case you missed it Me and Lynn’s Birthday Party we had on August 7th at an awesome little place called Tails and Ales!! First off we decided since Rocklahoma is coming up and we always enjoy talking about and attending that event we would name our party “Barklahoma” because we were also wanting to do something that pertained to Dogs’ since we love them so much!!

So Lynn came up with the idea of helping out the Tulsa SPCA by having a place where we could have doggies and drinks and what a perfect place but Tails and Ales!!! Bring your dog and have a brew!!!

The Tulsa SPCA brought out a few dogs we were hoping to get adopted. While that didn’t happen we did however raise $1,000 dollars to help get dog’s who need homes some food, treats and whatever else it takes to help run the SPCA here in Tulsa.

We had a blast and hope next year is even more successful!!! Thank you to all who came out and helped us help some doggies!!

