Lynyrd Skynyrd Debuts Their Self Titled Album Today in 1973!

1965 - Jefferson Airplane

Jefferson Airplane made their live debut at San Francisco’s Matrix Club. The photograph of the members of Jefferson Airplane that was featured on the front cover of their best-known album, Surrealistic Pillow (1967), was taken inside the Matrix.

1965 - The Beatles

The Beatles arrived at Kennedy International Airport for a tour of North America. The set list for the tour was ‘Twist and Shout’, ‘She’s a Woman’, ‘I Feel Fine’, ‘Dizzy Miss Lizzie’, ‘Ticket to Ride’, ‘Everybody’s Trying to Be My Baby’, ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’, ‘Baby’s in Black’, ‘Act Naturally’, ‘A Hard Day’s Night’, ‘Help!’, ‘I’m Down’ and ‘I Wanna Be Your Man.’ The tour was not a happy one for The Beatles, John Lennon took to screaming off-microphone obscenities at the audiences.

1966 - The Beatles

Revolver, The Beatles’ seventh album release in three years, started a seven-week run at No.1 on the UK charts. It spent a total of 34 week’s on the UK chart and was also a US No.1. The title Revolver like Rubber Soul before it, is a pun, referring both to a kind of handgun as well as the “revolving” motion of the record as it is played on a turntable.

1967 - Jeff Beck

Fleetwood Mac made their live debut when they appeared at the National Jazz and Blues Festival in Windsor. Also on the bill Jeff Beck, Cream, Small Faces, The Move, The Pink Floyd, Donovan and Chicken Shack.

1971 - John Lennon

John Lennon flew from Heathrow Airport, UK to New York, he never set foot on British soil again.

1971 - Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd played their first ever Australian date when they appeared at the Festival Hall in Melbourne. The group, who were on an Asia Pacific tour, played just one other date in Australia - Sydney, two nights later.

1973 - Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd released their debut album, pronounced ‘L?h-’nérd ‘Skin-’nérd. Several of the album’s tracks remain among the band’s most well-known: ‘Gimme Three Steps’, ‘Simple Man’, ‘Tuesday’s Gone’, and ‘Free Bird’, the last of which launched the band to national stardom. The cover photograph was taken on Main Street in Jonesboro, Georgia.

1977 - Yes

Yes scored their second UK No.1 album with their eighth studio album ’Going For The One’. The album marked the return of keyboardist Rick Wakeman, who departed in 1974 over musical differences.

1980 - Todd Rundgren’s

Four masked robbers broke in to Todd Rundgren’s New York house and proceeded to steal Hi-Fi equipment and paintings after tying the musician up. It was reported that one of the intruders had been humming his hit ‘I Saw The Light’.

1999 - Slash

Ex Guns N’ Roses member Slash was arrested accused of assaulting his girlfriend at his Sunset Boulevard recording studio by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies. He was released on bail.

1999 - Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger’s marriage to model Jerry Hall was declared null and void at the High Court in London. Neither Jagger nor Hall were present for the 30-minute hearing before Mr Justice Connell. After hearing evidence on behalf of Hall the judge ruled their “marriage” in Bali in 1990 was not valid either in Indonesia or under English law, and a decree of nullity was granted to Hall. The annulment avoided what had been expected to be a long and costly court battle, in which Ms Hall, 43, was reportedly seeking a £30m share of Jagger’s wealth.

2002 - Adam Ant

Adam Ant pleaded guilty to threatening drinkers at The Prince Of Wales Pub in London in January of this year. The former 1980s pop star had returned to the bar with a starting pistol after being refused entry. He had also thrown a car alternator through the window of the pub.

2017 - David Bowie

David Bowie made a posthumous appearance in the TV series Twin Peaks: The Return. The late singer, who made a cameo appearance as a deranged FBI agent in the cult classic’s 1991 prequel, Fire Walk With Me, was supposed to return for the show’s revival but died before filming. Director David Lynch used archive footage from the movie to bring Bowie to life in the episode.