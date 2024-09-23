Money Talks!!!

Want to make an extra $200 for partaking in a study about neighborhood revitalization in Tulsa? If you participate this will be over the course of four weeks for completing weekly surveys. The Downtown Tulsa Partnership is conducting a enthralling study on how to create community well-being and neighborhood revitalization. But they need your help! Everyone has their own perspectives and experiences that are unique and your input would be incredibly beneficial. The study will want to know how Tulsan’s spend their time within their neighborhood and to understand neighborhood-level economic and community development opportunities. If you live in the Downtown Tulsa are, specifically (but not limited to) those who live in: Downtown, Kendall-Whittier, Riverview, The Pearl & other Downtown surrounding neighborhoods. Understand there limited spots available so fir come, first served!!Here’s the information if you are interested in making a difference in Tulsa!!!

Attending an orientation:

Please drop by our orientation place in downtown Tulsa (TBA) for 30 minutes at your convenience between 10/14/2024 (Monday) – 10/22/2024 (Tuesday)



We will explain the logistics of this research project, provide details about the scheduled tour, and ask you to complete a survey regarding your demographics and work information.

Attending a guided Tour of unique destinations in Tulsa: 9:45 AM – 1:45 PM on 11/9/2024 (Saturday)

Completing weekly surveys for 5 minutes about your spending patterns based on the weekly $50 stipends we distribute. We would like to understand how you spend your time and money in Tulsa and which activities you engage in during your leisure time.

Surveys are to be completed on 10/30/2024 (Wednesday), 11/8/2024 (Friday), 11/20/2024 (Wednesday) and 11/29/2024 (Friday).