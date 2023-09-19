Nicolas Cage is the man of everyone's dreams in trailer to offbeat 'Dream Scenario'

A24

By Stephen Iervolino

Nicolas Cage becomes the world's recurring dream in the new trailer to the dark comedy Dream Scenario, which is set, appropriately, to The Cranberries' hit "Dreams."

The movie from Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once studio A24 recently debuted to acclaim at the Toronto Film Festival.

In the film from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli, Cage plays Paul Matthews, a "remarkable nobody" of a college professor who becomes world-famous when he starts popping into strangers' sleepy-times.

Paul's mysterious appearances take him from a curiosity to a viral sensation. But things take a nightmare turn, literally, when his dream guest spots go from benevolent cameos to horrifying starring roles. And when Paul starts haunting their sleep, angry former fans start haunting him in real life.

Dream Scenario, also starring Emmy winner Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Baker and Kate Berlant, opens in theaters November 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

