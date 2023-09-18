Paramount+ serving up 'Good Burger 2' on November 22

On Monday, September 18, Paramount+ revealed that Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be back behind the grill for Good Burger 2 on November 22, more than 25 years since Paramount released the original.

The dynamic duo reunites in the present day at the fictional "fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees," according to a press release.

The cast includes Get Out's Lil Rel Howery and his Free Guy co-star Anabel Graetz, Murder Mystery 2's Jillian Bell, Blockbuster's Kamaia Fairburn, The Chi's Alex R. Hibbert and Perry Mason's Fabrizio Guido. The film "will also feature surprise celebrity cameos as well as original Good Burger cast members who are reprising their roles: Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon and Carmen Electra as Roxanne," the streamer says.

The Nickelodeon Studios movie will follow Thompson's Dexter Reed and Mitchell's Ed as they take on their old jobs at the restaurant. "Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails" and "devises a plan to get back on his feet, but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again," per the press release.

Good Burger is based on the sketch first aired in the '90s sketch comedy show All That. The gang came to the big screen for the first time in 1997. In 2019, Mitchell reprised his role as Ed in the All That revival series.

