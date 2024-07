The Rolling Stones: 2021 "No Filter" Tour Opener - St. Louis Ronnie Woods of The Rolling Stones performs during the 2021 "No Filter" tour opener at The Dome at Americas Center on September 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) (Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Just when you thought that Francis Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk was the greatest hope for the future, along comes Tyrone Wood and Faye Harris the offspring of Ronnie Rood (Faces, Rolling Stones) and Steve Harris (Iron Maiden). The Brits tied the knot bringing to musical worlds together for the future of mankind. Their kids will have some pretty amazing pop pops. Their 23 and me will just say “Guitar”.