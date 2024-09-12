Prince was a beast on guitar

Something you should get comfortable with it’s that Prince may be the best guitarist of all time. When asked “What’s it like to be the best guitarist in the world” Eric Clapton responded in that slow hand way and said “I don’t know. Ask Prince”. In fact all the greats agree Prince was incredible at every instrument. He performed the keyboard parts on “Stand Back” by Stevie Nicks. His live performances were a clinic in virtuosity. An unreleased documentary about a Prince claims that one of the greatest solos ever performed was revenge for Rolling Stone omitting him from the top 100 guitarist. The event (below) Was a tribute to George Harrison. You can read the story about the doc here.