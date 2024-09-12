Prince was a beast on guitar

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

Something you should get comfortable with it’s that Prince may be the best guitarist of all time. When asked “What’s it like to be the best guitarist in the world” Eric Clapton responded in that slow hand way and said “I don’t know. Ask Prince”. In fact all the greats agree Prince was incredible at every instrument. He performed the keyboard parts on “Stand Back” by Stevie Nicks. His live performances were a clinic in virtuosity. An unreleased documentary about a Prince claims that one of the greatest solos ever performed was revenge for Rolling Stone omitting him from the top 100 guitarist. The event (below) Was a tribute to George Harrison. You can read the story about the doc here.

Tank

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!