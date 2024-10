Amazon Fashion Destination Denim Launch Event In Berlin BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 24: Liam Payne performs at the Amazon Fashion Destination Denim launch event at Kuehlhaus Berlin on October 24, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Amazon Fashion Europe) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Amazon Fashion )

TMZ.com and several other news outlets are reporting that former One Direction member Liam Payne has died while in Buenos Aries, Argentina. Variety Magazine reports Liam Payne died while falling from the 3rd-floor balcony of the hotel room he was staying at. Liam Payne was only 31 years old.

We will update this story as more info becomes available.









